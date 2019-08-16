Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Since Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 148 3.39 N/A 7.51 20.53 Raven Industries Inc. 37 2.99 N/A 1.18 30.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Raven Industries Inc. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is presently more affordable than Raven Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Raven Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Raven Industries Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Raven Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Raven Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$143.71 is Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Raven Industries Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has stronger performance than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Raven Industries Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.