Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s Financial Results Comparing With John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

This is a contrast between Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 144 3.28 N/A 7.51 20.10 John Bean Technologies Corporation 97 2.01 N/A 3.79 29.58

Table 1 demonstrates Illinois Tool Works Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. John Bean Technologies Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than John Bean Technologies Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4% John Bean Technologies Corporation 0.00% 27.6% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. John Bean Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, John Bean Technologies Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13 John Bean Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. is $139.63, with potential downside of -4.93%. Competitively the average target price of John Bean Technologies Corporation is $125, which is potential 2.27% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that John Bean Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and John Bean Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14% John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.37% 9.61% 36.03% 25.21% 29.69% 55.95%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.