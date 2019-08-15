Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV)

This is a contrast between Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 148 3.30 N/A 7.51 20.53 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.23 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Illinois Tool Works Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. CVD Equipment Corporation on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor CVD Equipment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. CVD Equipment Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. is $143.71, with potential downside of -1.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are CVD Equipment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has stronger performance than CVD Equipment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats CVD Equipment Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.