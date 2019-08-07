Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) At $148.98 Forms Top; Pool (POOL) Sellers Decreased By 5.88% Their Shorts

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. POOL’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 1.32 million shares previously. With 206,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s short sellers to cover POOL’s short positions. The SI to Pool Corporation’s float is 3.27%. The stock increased 3.53% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 137,299 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) formed multiple top with $153.45 target or 3.00% above today’s $148.98 share price. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has $48.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 1.50 million shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 1.9% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Blue Chip Prtn owns 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,730 shares. Schmidt P J Management Incorporated reported 28,868 shares. Stone Run Cap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 58,653 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Weiss Asset Management L P invested in 1,410 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% or 361 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,521 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,859 shares. Covington Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Novare Cap Mgmt holds 3,527 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,358 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 12,099 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.10M for 18.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $143.71’s average target is -3.54% below currents $148.98 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, July 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Northcoast downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Northcoast has “Sell” rating and $12100 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 31.56 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 70,614 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 1,243 were accumulated by Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,385 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 24 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Barclays Public Ltd has 7,235 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Lc reported 14,952 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 9,610 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc holds 323,922 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 10,500 shares. Personal Cap Advisors invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

