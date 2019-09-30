Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Comparison side by side

Both Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 152 4.97 320.07M 7.51 20.53 Lennox International Inc. 247 1.51 34.71M 9.16 27.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Lennox International Inc. Lennox International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Lennox International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Lennox International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 210,406,258.22% 74.4% 16.8% Lennox International Inc. 14,074,284.32% -220.8% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Lennox International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lennox International Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Illinois Tool Works Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Lennox International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Lennox International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a -4.74% downside potential and an average price target of $147.6. Meanwhile, Lennox International Inc.’s average price target is $259.25, while its potential upside is 7.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lennox International Inc. looks more robust than Illinois Tool Works Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 75.8% respectively. 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Lennox International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.