Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Illinois Tool Works Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.40% 16.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Illinois Tool Works Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. N/A 148 20.53 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

$143.71 is the consensus price target of Illinois Tool Works Inc., with a potential downside of -4.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is 66.89%. Given Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s peers beat Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.