Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Comparing side by side

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 145 3.36 N/A 7.51 20.10 Flowserve Corporation 47 1.78 N/A 1.19 41.89

Table 1 highlights Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Flowserve Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Flowserve Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Flowserve Corporation on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Flowserve Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s downside potential is -7.11% at a $139.63 average target price. Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 average target price and a -4.31% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Flowserve Corporation appears more favorable than Illinois Tool Works Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 0% respectively. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14% Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has weaker performance than Flowserve Corporation

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.