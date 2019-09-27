Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Comparison side by side

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 152 5.00 320.07M 7.51 20.53 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.00 8.99M -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 210,669,387.22% 74.4% 16.8% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 238,208,797.03% -73.2% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$147.6 is Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 63.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.4% are Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has stronger performance than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.