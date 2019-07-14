Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Contrasting side by side

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 144 3.39 N/A 7.51 20.10 Actuant Corporation 24 1.20 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Actuant Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. Its rival Actuant Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Actuant Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s downside potential is -7.82% at a $139.63 average price target. On the other hand, Actuant Corporation’s potential upside is 1.59% and its average price target is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Actuant Corporation seems more appealing than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.6% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares and 0% of Actuant Corporation shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. was more bullish than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Actuant Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.