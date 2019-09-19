Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analysts See $1.97 EPS; Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Sentiment Is 1.21

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 17 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.40 million shares, up from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.97 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.68% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. ITW’s profit would be $637.25 million giving it 19.96 P/E if the $1.97 EPS is correct. After having $2.00 EPS previously, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s analysts see -1.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 760,827 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 16,860 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Services Group Inc has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation stated it has 285,173 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 3,278 shares. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 1,170 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 132,264 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,766 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bank owns 4,788 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Communication has 0.24% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 55,240 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.12% or 63,644 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 83,936 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -8.25% below currents $157.3 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.88 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 21.12 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.58% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. for 80,420 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 13,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,944 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 35,335 shares.

