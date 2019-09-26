Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Valuation Declined While Hightower Advisors Lifted Stake; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $984,000

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 946,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.30M, down from 987,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 85,571 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 807.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 64,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 72,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.71. About 81,695 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,900 shares to 511,240 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Fincl Llc owns 232,567 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd reported 52,131 shares. 166,854 were reported by D E Shaw And Inc. Glenmede Trust Na owns 57,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham Company Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.76% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 286,040 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested in 16,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 752,900 shares. Grimes & Inc owns 360,419 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd owns 946,600 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 292,270 are owned by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Co. Howe Rusling holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 28,026 shares. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 172,930 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,824 activity. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,489 shares to 21,108 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Company holds 3,620 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 1,364 shares. 1,542 are owned by Thompson. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,719 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 52,929 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Regentatlantic Llc reported 5,744 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 2,130 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 246,075 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Farmers Bancshares accumulated 850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schulhoff Company Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,412 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.34% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Principal Fincl Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 461,120 shares.

