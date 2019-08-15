Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Declined While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lowered Stake; Northpointe Capital Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $1.34 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 21,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 83,465 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 61,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 13.79 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 23,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.58. About 717,748 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36M for 17.79 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.