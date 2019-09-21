Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake Maintained by First Trust Advisors Lp; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $768,558 as Share Price Declined

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 406 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.09M, down from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 40,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 581,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.64M, up from 540,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.74M shares traded or 35.68% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,944 shares to 8,407 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 33,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

