Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake Has Lifted by Wellington Management Group Llp; Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 696,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.39 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.31. About 771,009 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 18,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 459,548 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57 million, up from 441,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,761 are held by Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Founders Cap Lc stated it has 68,220 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 37,523 are owned by Colony Grp. Garland Capital Management accumulated 39,760 shares. Raymond James Na reported 77,346 shares. Century Cos reported 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Finemark Financial Bank reported 79,118 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Mai Management has 24,516 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc invested 1.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reliance Of Delaware invested 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Leisure Cap Mgmt has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,955 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 108,898 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,700 shares. Profit Invest Management Lc holds 8,571 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 13,074 shares to 41,184 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,434 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.