Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake Boosted by West Coast Financial Llc; Tieton Capital Management Increases Stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 62,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 160,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 98,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 1.01M shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 52,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 49,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.86. About 738,022 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 509,049 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Washington-based Tieton Ltd Com has invested 3.9% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Sg Management Ltd Liability holds 2.21% or 501,818 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 1.4% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 148 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Voya Investment Limited Co has 51,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 130,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 39,803 are held by Los Angeles Cap Equity Research. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 782,148 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.08% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 100,707 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 16,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 98,300 shares. Bamco holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 545,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 472,822 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 164,617 shares to 580,234 shares, valued at $45.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,366 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).