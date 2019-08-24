Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Declined; American Money Management Cut Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 42,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Largecap Etf (SCHX) by 33,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf.