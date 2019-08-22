Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Raised Its Position by $2.15 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Holding by $364,320

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 211,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, up from 196,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 774,303 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares to 80,570 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Co owns 2.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,940 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Com holds 18,574 shares. 16,116 were reported by Wealth Architects Ltd. 11,105 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc. First Business Fin, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,076 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt has 3,160 shares. American National Bank owns 2.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 104,554 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.02M shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 165,136 shares. Orrstown Fincl holds 15,081 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 220,346 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has 228,526 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 35,681 are held by Sigma Inv Counselors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com invested in 0.31% or 5,504 shares. Conning reported 301,430 shares. Btim stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.07% or 45,150 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.08% or 23,136 shares. Davis R M Inc accumulated 6,283 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 31,482 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Saturna Capital Corporation reported 316,281 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 82,553 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners has 19,968 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 302,986 shares. Charter Tru invested in 11,968 shares. Fiduciary Commerce stated it has 127,942 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 2,009 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares to 138,250 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

