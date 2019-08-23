Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Decreased Its Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 81.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 23,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 5,476 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 29,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 487,980 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 285,575 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31 million, down from 318,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 179,419 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl, Kansas-based fund reported 167,621 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.18% or 144,636 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York invested in 1.25 million shares or 2.08% of the stock. M&T State Bank Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 62,144 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 40,185 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division accumulated 8,025 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mai Management holds 0.34% or 109,631 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Company reported 0% stake. Atria Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,748 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 4.49% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spirit Of America invested in 2.53% or 285,575 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 4,373 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 323,631 shares to 699,400 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $664.96M for 17.86 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

