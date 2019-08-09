Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; West Coast Financial Boosted Its Maximus (MMS) Stake by $384,720 as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 81.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 23,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 5,476 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 29,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $150.85. About 937,269 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,519 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 96,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 12.92% or $9.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 834,855 shares traded or 207.56% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 17,280 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 1,153 shares. Fmr Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 784,964 shares. Cim Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,623 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0.16% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 95,678 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Century accumulated 54,079 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,750 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 9,776 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13,487 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 228 are held by Lazard Asset Limited Company. Huntington Bancorp holds 1,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One stated it has 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Robecosam Ag invested in 6,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 10,498 shares. New York-based M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Horrell has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Da Davidson & accumulated 26,757 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 97,393 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,302 shares. Barr E S Com holds 1,626 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc owns 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,500 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc reported 30,338 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 373 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $676.99 million for 18.31 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13,068 shares to 362,365 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 3,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).