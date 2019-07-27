Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Rose; Ppg Inds (PPG) Market Value Rose While Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased by $324,800 Its Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87 million shares traded or 119.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Management Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 19 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv reported 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 80 shares. Gam Ag reported 5,083 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc accumulated 3% or 57,425 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Sun Life Finance invested in 514 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,498 shares. 67,216 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.19% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,000 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 23,198 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 49,232 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

