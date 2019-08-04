Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Increases Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 72,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 117,496 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86 million, down from 190,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.76M shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 117.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 92,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 170,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53 million, up from 78,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 905,107 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 62,998 shares to 121,451 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 25,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,194 shares. California-based Ipg Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cookson Peirce And has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Lc has 2.73 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 225,749 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 254,004 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited, Israel-based fund reported 30,754 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 1,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,950 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 0.58% stake.

