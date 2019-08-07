Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Share Value Declined While Stadion Money Management Decreased Its Position; As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Stock Price Rose, Pettee Investors Cut Stake by $319,300

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 9,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 1.50 million shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.1. About 430,673 shares traded or 44.59% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M

