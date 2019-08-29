Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Share Value Declined While Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Stake by $1.10 Million; Alpine Investment Management Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.31 Million

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,232 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 56,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.01. About 955,246 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01M, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 7.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow down 159 points on losses in shares of UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase – MarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset accumulated 21,103 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,881 shares. Summit Financial Strategies has 3,342 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Mngmt reported 1.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich And Berg has 24,286 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Company owns 89,562 shares. Reik & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,722 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. At Retail Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 34,852 shares. 2,017 are held by Timber Creek Management. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,946 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 55,113 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 26,744 shares. Invesco has 16.94 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 172,900 shares. Arbor Invest Llc stated it has 3,807 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 802,544 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $147.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36M for 17.96 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 810 are owned by Dubuque Bancshares Tru. Arrow Financial Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sterneck Capital Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Manchester Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). M reported 18,057 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 75,648 are owned by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 5,477 shares. Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 331,673 shares. Rech Mgmt Company reported 51,090 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 71,689 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 2,821 shares. Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 9,952 shares.