Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position Has Raised by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc; Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $832,112 as Stock Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 765,740 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1608.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Illinois Tool Works’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in Chicago Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 264,506 were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Lc. Iowa Bancorporation holds 2,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,250 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc reported 14,619 shares. Covington Management holds 0.11% or 12,584 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Greenleaf Tru owns 4,481 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt reported 13,868 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability owns 16 shares. 5,386 are owned by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Haverford Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,412 shares to 317,752 shares, valued at $45.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,839 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo’s Earnings: Assessing The Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser Busch Inbev – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “How stock market investors are preparing for the Trump impeachment battle – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,940 shares to 4,890 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,922 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).