Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position Has Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company; As Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Shares Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.99 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 70,412 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 22,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 1.73 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr has 320,145 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 12,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corp has 128,411 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 16,927 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 38,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,016 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 2,956 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 14,700 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 248,485 shares. Hollencrest Management reported 29,430 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 114,919 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,138 shares to 2,517 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 211,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,370 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.