Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding Maintained by West Coast Financial Llc; Shareholder Capital International Investors Increased Celanese (CE) Holding

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 52,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 49,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.14. About 283,410 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 626,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 6.47 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697.42M, up from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 301,165 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Approves Seven Percent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares to 20,366 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 31,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,908 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.13 million shares to 94.79M shares, valued at $12.70B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 527,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT).

Another recent and important Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019.