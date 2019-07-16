Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding Held by Tower Research Capital Trc; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increases Holding in Verint Sys Com (VRNT)

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 271.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,177 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 1,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.45. About 1.44 million shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 262,319 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 12,019 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (USD) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 275,759 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Llc accumulated 0.25% or 2,198 shares. Mcf Llc reported 690 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0.08% stake. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has 163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,880 were accumulated by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt. Thompson Inv Mgmt accumulated 1,582 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 168,995 shares. 1,505 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.50 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Llc invested in 1,749 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 8,953 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). State Of Wisconsin Board has 319,164 shares. 74,345 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP) by 10,800 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 10,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,074 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).