Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding Has Increased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc; Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $646,404 as Stock Price Declined

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 947,054 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 28,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management accumulated 0.09% or 5,586 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Signaturefd Ltd Com has 2,920 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 331,673 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,577 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 211,200 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh reported 1,994 shares. Df Dent Co stated it has 2,074 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 405,731 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 614,815 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 319,164 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 74,345 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.18% or 16,629 shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 11,871 shares to 57,216 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).