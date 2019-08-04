Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $2.09 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $16.08 Million

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.74 million shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 117,500 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 106,200 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 59,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 15,722 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.96 million shares. Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,815 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 112,319 shares. Selz Cap Ltd Liability owns 878,200 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Athena Advsr Ltd accumulated 48,342 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems has 107,532 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% stake. Lorber David A accumulated 19,711 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

