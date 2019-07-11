Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised Holding; Fishman Jay A LTD Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $1.53 Billion as Market Value Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 72,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $146.65. About 69,273 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.21B, down from 166,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $202.78. About 2.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 1.29% or 11,073 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Management reported 5,229 shares. Selkirk Management Lc holds 45,000 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altimeter Cap Management LP has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap reported 37.72M shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,070 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 492,937 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited owns 270,570 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 5.00M shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 13,640 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Management Ltd reported 102,625 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Com Inc has 3,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,300 shares to 29,499 shares, valued at $3.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold $2.57M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, February 4.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares to 7,664 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,910 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 43,064 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 93,175 are held by Regions Corporation. Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 100 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.04% or 6,182 shares. Allstate owns 34,961 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 379,719 shares. 1.05M are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Salem Counselors holds 883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.34% or 371,962 shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 10,665 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,807 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0.08% or 127,893 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

