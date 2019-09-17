Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted Stake by $600,000; Luxor Capital Group LP Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 140.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 23,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 39,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.62M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.81 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 192.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 6,075 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 842,571 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp Shs Cl Com by 26,563 shares to 121,410 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Com Com (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 576,593 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $71.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 510,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,894 shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.