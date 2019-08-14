Illinois Tool Wks Com (ITW) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $10.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stephens Investment Management Group Decreased Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Position by $4.51 Million as Shares Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 80,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 633,382 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, down from 713,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 398,012 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 75,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 176,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, up from 101,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares to 1,768 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,168 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 32,335 shares. Pacific Glob Management accumulated 25,839 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 0.09% or 5,918 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com reported 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Frontier Mgmt reported 7,721 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 31,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,498 shares. Cap Inv Ser Of America holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 110,928 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Weybosset Research And Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Brinker accumulated 11,636 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 1.2% or 36,175 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 889 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 159,000 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Citigroup has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Azimuth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 127,915 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.86M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,259 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,943 shares. Diversified Com has invested 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Federated Pa owns 61,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Et Al has 0.07% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 163,012 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0% or 430 shares in its portfolio.

