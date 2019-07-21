Illinois Tool (ITW) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Position by $319,605 as Market Valuation Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Jump Trading Has Trimmed Position by $724,815

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Inc (ITW) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 61,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $151.28. About 1.40 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 5,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 4.84M shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29M for 19.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Hartnett John R..

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Hartnett John R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap Etf (MDY) by 21,400 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.