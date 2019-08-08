IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.73 N/A -0.09 0.00 Green Plains Inc. 14 0.10 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates IKONICS Corporation and Green Plains Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IKONICS Corporation and Green Plains Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.2 beta. Green Plains Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Green Plains Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Green Plains Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation was less bearish than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IKONICS Corporation beats Green Plains Inc.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.