IKONICS Corporation (IKNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Both IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 7 0.68 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IKONICS Corporation and Gevo Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IKONICS Corporation and Gevo Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.2 beta. Gevo Inc. on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gevo Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. IKONICS Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gevo Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IKONICS Corporation and Gevo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.4% and 9.1%. Insiders held roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Gevo Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend while Gevo Inc. had bullish trend.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.