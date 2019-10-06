IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 6 0.00 1.01M -0.09 0.00 RPM International Inc. 68 1.44 127.82M 1.93 35.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IKONICS Corporation and RPM International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 16,031,746.03% -1.4% -1.1% RPM International Inc. 188,831,437.44% 17.7% 5%

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.2 beta. Competitively, RPM International Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, RPM International Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IKONICS Corporation and RPM International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively RPM International Inc. has an average price target of $68.5, with potential downside of -0.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and RPM International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.4% and 78.6% respectively. 19.4% are IKONICS Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, RPM International Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance while RPM International Inc. has 15.4% stronger performance.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats IKONICS Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.