IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) Comparing side by side

Both IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.74 N/A 0.07 105.71 Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.78 N/A 1.51 16.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northern Technologies International Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. IKONICS Corporation is currently more expensive than Northern Technologies International Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has IKONICS Corporation and Northern Technologies International Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 2.1% Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that IKONICS Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IKONICS Corporation is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Northern Technologies International Corporation is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of IKONICS Corporation shares and 31.2% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. Insiders held 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares. Competitively, 16.74% are Northern Technologies International Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation -2.37% -7.5% -20.34% -29.52% -7.27% -12.24% Northern Technologies International Corporation -2.53% 4.15% -12.07% -26.59% -11.98% -13.59%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Summary

Northern Technologies International Corporation beats IKONICS Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.