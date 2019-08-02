IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IKONICS Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.40% -1.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting IKONICS Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for IKONICS Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IKONICS Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend while IKONICS Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, IKONICS Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IKONICS Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

IKONICS Corporation has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IKONICS Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IKONICS Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IKONICS Corporation’s peers beat IKONICS Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.