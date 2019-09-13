IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 7 0.78 N/A -0.09 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS Corporation’s current beta is 0.2 and it happens to be 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Gevo Inc.’s 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.76 beta.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gevo Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares and 9.1% of Gevo Inc. shares. 19.4% are IKONICS Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.4% of Gevo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend while Gevo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IKONICS Corporation beats Gevo Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.