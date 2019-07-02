IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Comparing side by side

Both IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.82 N/A 0.07 105.71 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 2 2.20 N/A 0.21 13.52

Demonstrates IKONICS Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IKONICS Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. IKONICS Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Flexible Solutions International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 2.1% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

IKONICS Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flexible Solutions International Inc. are 3.5 and 2 respectively. IKONICS Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 5.5% respectively. About 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation -2.37% -7.5% -20.34% -29.52% -7.27% -12.24% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0% 12.94% 61.41% 97.58% 103.71% 118.8%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation has -12.24% weaker performance while Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 118.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors IKONICS Corporation.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.