IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Contrasting side by side

Since IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.71 N/A -0.09 0.00 Avantor Inc. 18 1.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IKONICS Corporation and Avantor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IKONICS Corporation is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Avantor Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avantor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and Avantor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.4% and 62.2% respectively. 19.4% are IKONICS Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Avantor Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance while Avantor Inc. has 21.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Avantor Inc. beats IKONICS Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.