IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Comparison side by side

Both IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 7 0.68 N/A -0.09 0.00 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IKONICS Corporation and Aemetis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IKONICS Corporation and Aemetis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.2 beta means IKONICS Corporation’s volatility is 80.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s beta is 0.08 which is 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IKONICS Corporation is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aemetis Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.7% of Aemetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend while Aemetis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IKONICS Corporation beats Aemetis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.