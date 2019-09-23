Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Price Rose While Tig Advisors Boosted Holding by $2.63 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Increased by $3.90 Million Its Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 222.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 13,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 19,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 5,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.95M shares traded or 415.26% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,774 shares to 4,801 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,807 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.