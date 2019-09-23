Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Price Rose While S Squared Technology Has Increased Position by $619,200; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jefferies Group Decreased Its Holding by $453,636

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.95M shares traded or 415.26% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 75,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 224,394 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 13.91 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

