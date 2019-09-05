Ii Vi (IIVI) Shares Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $658,193; Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Castleark Management Cut Position by $9.02 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 95.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 28,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 1,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 30,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 593,983 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 295,203 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 49,510 shares to 75,771 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 11,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 26.06 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.17M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares to 33.56 million shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.