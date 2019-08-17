Ii Vi (IIVI) Shares Rose While Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $369,297; Polar Securities Has Decreased Its Dlh Hldgs (DLHC) Position by $1.50 Million as Stock Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 770,214 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (DLHC) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 250,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The institutional investor held 621,874 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 871,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dlh Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.27M market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 4,432 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 221 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank & Tru has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 58 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 32,398 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 9,168 shares. Zweig reported 0.74% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Putnam Invests Llc reported 88,300 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 118,369 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 26,001 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 33,623 shares. Cibc Asset reported 7,819 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 514,300 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Whittier reported 0.17% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 8.00 million shares to 28.00M shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 184,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,191 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS).