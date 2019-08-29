Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $658,193; Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) Market Value Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 548,003 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $524.45. About 375,681 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 244,000 shares to 271,407 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of II-VI Fell More Than 20% in May – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 9.6% Return On Equity, Is II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF — Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated Reports Q3 Fiscal 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 15,176 shares. Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.54% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 836,407 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP invested in 90,253 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 6,361 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 597,015 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank And Tru accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 23,602 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 87 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 2,700 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 65 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Soros Fund Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 193,837 shares to 208,937 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 21,283 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 105 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 793 shares. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,782 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 11,086 shares. Fmr Limited has 2.40 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,200 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 554 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 28,919 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 507 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,565 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.14 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.