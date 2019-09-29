Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Raised Position; Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $488,620

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.07 million shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 19,931 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.11% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 50,148 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 6,812 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 25,620 shares. 3 are owned by Next Finance Group Inc. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com holds 23,179 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Llc has 1.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 287,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Carroll reported 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 96,613 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 46,523 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 30,934 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 56,293 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 141,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New II-VI partnership looks at manufacturing opportunity for autonomous vehicle tech – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “II-VI: Tailwinds May Soon Morph Into Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does II-VI Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:IIVI) 9.6% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Prepays Another $250 Million for Corning Glass – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Cap Management invested in 0.15% or 4,750 shares. Mairs Power stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rockland Company has 145,339 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 76,554 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company owns 576,872 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 3.41% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 577,720 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.09% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J Co holds 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,574 shares. 10.02 million are held by Legal General Group Public Limited. 886,020 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn accumulated 18,325 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 184,890 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,694 shares. Gam Ag owns 18,700 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.