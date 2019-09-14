Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Tig Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Biltmore Wealth Management Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $451,080

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 606,326 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 26,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast's (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq" on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Disney World's Rival Is Ready for Halloween – Nasdaq" published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 366,499 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 6,008 shares. Kistler reported 32,149 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 11,188 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 0.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine reported 36,840 shares stake. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 309,732 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 866,700 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc holds 8,416 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management invested in 4,776 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 82,121 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 30,538 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt stated it has 364,151 shares or 6.24% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 0.37% or 97,422 shares in its portfolio.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 64,111 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 11,218 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Focused Wealth stated it has 1,300 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.52M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 375,986 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 11,659 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 46,767 were accumulated by Intll. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc stated it has 0.09% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 192,308 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boussard And Gavaudan Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 14,482 shares.

