Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Strs Ohio Boosted Position; As Sprint (Put) (S) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 135.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 262,800 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 111,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 195,406 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 8.51M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom extends mid-term guidance, pledges higher dividends; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Sprint appoints new CEO, full-year profit tops forecasts; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 22,100 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 68,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,335 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Inds (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Communication reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 191 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 280,243 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 90,253 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0% or 52 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa holds 0.07% or 8,000 shares. Miles Capital invested in 5,933 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,339 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 53,786 shares stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,042 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 23,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Llc reported 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 103,581 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 36,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 57,851 were accumulated by Principal Fin Group. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 345 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 10,251 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Dodge And Cox has invested 0.48% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 499,937 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Baystate Wealth Limited Com reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp reported 674,193 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 439,860 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 746,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,000 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.